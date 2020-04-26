In an unfortunate news coming in from the film industry, Actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum passed away on Saturday (April 25).

Sadly enough, Irrfan couldn't be with her during her last moments because he is stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown while she was in Jaipur.

Irrfan also couldn't take part in the last rites and paid his respects to her via video call, reports The Indian Express.

The same report from The Indian Express quoted Irrfan's brother as saying:

My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health.

Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (25th April) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 25, 2020

Saeeda Begum hailed from a Nawabi family and was also a poet. May her soul rest in peace.