If you're a fan of Irrfan Khan you'll be excited to know that an unrealised film of his, namely, Dubai Return, is releasing today. The project was directed by Aditya Bhattacharya and had its international premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2005. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of India.

But its release in theatres was cancelled at the time due to technical and legal issues. But recently, the late actor's son Babil Khan shared a poster of the film on his IG, announcing its release. As you can all imagine, this stirred quite a lot of excitement in people.

Dubai Return is a comedy that revolves around a small-time gangster named Aftaab Angrez residing in Mumbai. The film takes its audience through a hilarious situation as Aftaab thinks he's finally made it big in the underworld after killing a high-profile target, but unfortunately, another person is given the credit for this deed of his. Finally, he decides to take the credit back and gain the reputation he was hoping to receive with his old gang members. The role seems like it was made for Irrfan Khan!

Here is the film on YouTube, take a look.

Will you be watching the long awaited film?