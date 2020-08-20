Amid the news of Sanjay Dutt's deteriorating health making headlines, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has posted a message that puts the media coverage of these issues into perspective.

In his Instagram post, Babil said:

Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details.

He further said that while he understands that this is the news channels' job, it would be nice if they gave Sanjay Dutt (or Sanju bhai, as he addresses him), some space.

I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.

Talking about the time when his father, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer, Babil wrote that Sanjay Dutt was one of the first people to lend a helping hand to the family - support that he continued giving after the actor's demise.

Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support.

Babil ended the post by saying that 'Sanju Bhai' is a tiger and a fighter, and will definitely beat the disease.

Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media...and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.

You can read the complete post here: