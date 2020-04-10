Money Heist after bingeing the latest season. But, I think he's Fawad Khan's doppelganger. You know maybe I've fallen too deep into the obsession of stalking Álvaro Morte a.k.a the Professor fromafter bingeing the latest season. But, I think he's Fawad Khan's doppelganger.

Maybe I need to get my eyesight checked or maybe this self-isolation is making me go crazy but I really think that these two handsome hunks look like twins who got separated at birth.

And I swear I'm not just saying this because they both slay that beard, 'woke up like this' look or because of their perfectly arched bushy eyebrows.

I mean they look pretty charming and similar when they're in their respective characters.

Like it's scary and uncanny how similar they look. Like they're not even trying.

But even when they're out of character, their Instagramming skills and all are quite similar too.

I MEAN WOULD YOU JUST LOOK AT THESE TWO CAREFREE GORGEOUS GOOFS WITH THEIR PERFECT JAWLINE ?

Ok, this is freaky, even their go-to red-carpet look is the same.

Well, I don't know about y'all but I'm definitely convinced that they're each other's doppelganger. Please tell me, I'm not the only one who thinks that way.