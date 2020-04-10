You know maybe I've fallen too deep into the obsession of stalking Álvaro Morte a.k.a the Professor from Money Heist after bingeing the latest season. But, I think he's Fawad Khan's doppelganger. 

Source: Wanmart
Source: India Today

Maybe I need to get my eyesight checked or maybe this self-isolation is making me go crazy but I really think that these two handsome hunks look like twins who got separated at birth. 

Source: Bollywood Life

And I swear I'm not just saying this because they both slay that beard, 'woke up like this' look or because of their perfectly arched bushy eyebrows. 

I mean they look pretty charming and similar when they're in their respective characters. 

Like it's scary and uncanny how similar they look. Like they're not even trying. 

Source: Twipu
Source: Gulf News

But even when they're out of character, their Instagramming skills and all are quite similar too. 

I MEAN WOULD YOU JUST LOOK AT THESE TWO CAREFREE GORGEOUS GOOFS WITH THEIR PERFECT JAWLINE ? 

Source: Instagram
Source: Live Mint

Ok, this is freaky, even their go-to red-carpet look is the same. 

Source: Zimbio
Source: Wikipedia

Well, I don't know about y'all but I'm definitely convinced that they're each other's doppelganger. Please tell me, I'm not the only one who thinks that way. 