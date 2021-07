The Beatles may have had innumerable copycats over the years, but the video you're about to watch now likely trumps most. All the way back in 1965, Shammi Kapoor starred in the film Janwar, which featured a... special song.

You see Shammi shimmying along to Dekho ab toh kisi ko nahin hai khabar, a song with the same melody as I Wanna Hold Your Hand by The Beatles.

There's the sasta Beatles jamming out, and below you can see Shammi himself breaking out the moves. They should've called him Shimmy Kapoor!

Watch the full video below, it's a blast!