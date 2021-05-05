Marvel recently released a video celebrating the movies, while also giving a glimpse of its upcoming films and their release dates.

And for most Marvel fans, watching Angelina Jolie's fiery new avatar, along with Robb Stark aka Richard Madden, was the perfect treat indeed!

But, for Indian Marvel fans, there seems to have been a different surprise in store.

Because desi Twitterati believes they've spotted one of their "favourite" actors in the teaser for Eternals - Harish Patel aka Ibu Hatela from Gunda.

Yes, according to netizens, the actor appearing in the frame with a seriously buff Kumail Nanjiani is none other than Harish Patel who played the iconic Ibu Hatela in the equally iconic movie, Gunda.

Marvel picks up Ibu Hatela for Eternals. This is epic for Gunda fans. pic.twitter.com/GONnI03ssc — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 4, 2021

Wow 😮 , Ibu Hatela in Eternals ! https://t.co/2Dlks0gSud — WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl) May 5, 2021

just wanted y’all to know that the actor who (among other parts) also played the iconic Ibu Hatella in Gunda (Harish Patel) has a part in Marvel’s The Eternals, glimpses of which we saw in the new lineup. Never give up on that dream

😅💯👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MkGOoAsd0l — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) May 4, 2021

Imagine the guy who said those lines gets to *casually* hang out with Jolie, Kumail, Kit Harington, Millie Bobby. Life is strange. But also beautiful — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) May 4, 2021

I remember him as the doctor from Kamasutra (1996) so our guy's been doing this A WHILE. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) May 4, 2021

By saying this you are almost insinuating that Marvel / Eternals is bigger than Gunda when it’s the exact opposite ! Gunda is a representation of the event that happened before the Big Bang !! — Nitin Kailaje (@br0n_yr_aur) May 4, 2021

From Kanti Shah to Marvel Movies..that's a journey.. Just keep swimming https://t.co/EQ6lvcEAnG — Ajit Singh (@singh_ajeet) May 5, 2021

Suddenly The eternals becomes more interesting.

Would love to see a line inserted.. "you want a banana" https://t.co/Hp5jAlzLTH — A V Siddarth (@asiddarth) May 5, 2021

Ibu Hatela in a marvel movie! Well, he does have quite a family origins story... https://t.co/U0Jet85SNy — Indranil Ghosh (@ghoshdiaries) May 4, 2021

Roopchand from Mr India is going places.. https://t.co/UTrBYlAiI1 — shahab kalim (@shahabkalim) May 5, 2021

The legend of Gunda https://t.co/eVy4Lf6SBO — ⛄🎄Aadhaar name: Amit Kumar (@jerxn_) May 4, 2021

Now he can ask Jon Snow and Robb Stark, "Khayega Kela?" https://t.co/waZlCnVq6k — Ruth Saldanha (@KarishmaRuth) May 4, 2021

Though this would certainly not be the first international film that Patel has been a part of, IMDb does not credit the actor in the starcast, so it might just be a wild guess! But, in case you were waiting for it, you now have another reason to watch the film. Eternals releases in November, 2021.

All images are screenshots from the video on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.