Is This A WhatsApp Forward Or Did Big B Tweet It?

In order to figure out if Amitabh Bachchan ever tweets anything other than corrections about his tweet numbers, we went through his Twitter feed.

And discovered that there is actually a very thin line separating his tweets from the WhatsApp forwards most of us receive on our extended family groups. But can you spot the difference?

1. "Happy Festival day to All: Lailat Al Bara-ah. Night of forgiving forgiveness to our Muslim Friends. Palm Sunday for our Christian Friends. Passover to Jewish friends and Holi To Hindu friends. What a coincidence. Every hundred years or so all celebrate together." via Indian Express It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B tweeted it.

2. "Today's date 4.3.21... 4 3 2 1... and a coincidence... In the test today India v England... Axar took 4 Ashwin took 3 Siraj took 2 Sundar took 1... 4 3 2 1." via Wisden It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B Tweeted it.

3. Message: "The most expensive liquid in this world is a tear. It's 1% water and 99% feelings. Think before you hurt someone." via backstage It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B Tweeted it.

4. "The willingness to listen, the patience to understand, the strength to support, the heart to care and just to be there...That is the beauty of a lady! Happy Women's Day! " via YouTube It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B Tweeted it.

5. "There comes a time in the course of time when time stands distant and the time to time out all time takes time!... Today was that time." via Naukri Nama It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B Tweeted it.

6. "You will feel proud to be Bhartiya for the acts your ancestors did and the values your Rishi/Maharishi left behind for the humanity. The #Ramayan is not only history but science and a medical doctrine; the science of creation!" via hotstar It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B tweeted it.

6. Message: "Nothing is ever going to be unknown in the World today... nothing that is ever going to be communicated through modern communication technologies shall ever remain unknown... nothing is ever deleted .. it remains stored for posterity eternally now!" via Resourcetechniques It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B tweeted it.

8. "Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. Good Morning." via Wishesmsg It's from a family WhatsApp group. Big B tweeted it.