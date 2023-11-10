This weekend brings the release of another action-drama, Pippa to our television screens. Directed by Raja Menon, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli, to name a few.

The movie revolves around the real-life events that occurred during the Battle Of Garibpur in 1971. The movie is based on Captain Balram Singh Mehta from India’s 45 Cavalry Regiment who fought on the eastern front along with his siblings in the Indo-Pakistan War (1971).

Here are some tweets to read before streaming the movie:

#Pippa is a must-watch movie, especially for its heartfelt tribute to Indian Army. — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) November 10, 2023

Fantastic Film 👏🏼 Brilliant performance, Emotionally Engaging and Very well made. I loved the Cinematography and sound design. Amazing work. 👏 Kudos to the team.

There is a whole symphony track at the end credits.A Great Watch. #Pippa #PippaOnPrime#ARRahman #ARR — Sanjay Sarvaiya (@SarvaiyaSa7623) November 10, 2023

#pippa is just good release makers took a good to release in #ott rather than #theatre

First half is too slow and dragged but second half is amazing , performance is good ishan , #MrunalThakur are Fab , overall it's a one time watchable set on backdrop of war in 1970

3/5 Star pic.twitter.com/iwXbke86ug — Filmiduniya Blog (@BlogFilmiduniya) November 10, 2023

Also liked Mrunal Thakur as the younger sister both as a caring younger daughter and also as a cryptographer who helps the nation. Soni Razdan had a brief presence but still she made an impact particularly in the scene where she talks about refugees#SoniRazdan #MrunalThakur — Prabhatha Alia Bhatt lover for life (@rogobertha) November 10, 2023

#Pippa @mrunal0801 is lovely as Radha 😍& shares wonderful chemistry with #IshaanKhatter @Soni_Razdan does well in her role too. Sohum Majumdar (of Kabir Singh fame) is decent but gets a half-baked character. Flora Jacob is yet again cast as late Indira Gandhi (typecast & how) — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) November 10, 2023

This melody giving a classic evergreen era 60s-70s vibes… listening to this on loop since yesterday…#IshaanKhatter #Pippa pic.twitter.com/xeOZyqi5yn — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) November 10, 2023

Raja Krishna Menon's #Pippa starring #IshaanKhatter, Mrunal & Priyanshu follows the Mehta siblings and the Indian army's involvement in the Bangladesh Liberation War. A.R. Rahman delivers a haunting score.❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



A compelling war drama with an outstanding soundtrack.👌 pic.twitter.com/DmZvDqJRlO — Lipika (@xoxolipika) November 10, 2023

I have always felt that Ishaan is one of the most promising young actors of this generation and he was absolutely brilliant in pulling off the different shades. Priyanshu was also in wonderful form as the elder brother. #IshaanKhatter #Priyanshu — Prabhatha Alia Bhatt lover for life (@rogobertha) November 10, 2023

The war sequences have been brilliantly staged and Ishaan khattar leading the Pippa war tank an absolute sight to behold. Also loved A.R. Rahman's music and background score. This film should have released in theatres at a good time. #IshaanKhatter #SoniRazdan #MrunalThakur — Prabhatha Alia Bhatt lover for life (@rogobertha) November 10, 2023

Hooked to the #PippaOnPrime soundtrack 😊

Thank you @arrahman Sir for making our lives amazing with your music.#arrahman pic.twitter.com/iEmnWwQflE — ૐChander (@chanderr) November 8, 2023

BRB, we are going to stream this movie right now!