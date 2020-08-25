A few days ago, singer Amaal Mallik had said that he is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, something which opened a can of worms on the internet.
In fact, people started trending the hashtag कुत्ता_पालो_अमालमलिक_नही to express their anger.
According to Amaal, his statement proved unacceptable to Salman Khan fans. They apparently had an issue with Amaal's opinion, given Salman was the one who launched him.
In his tweet, Amaal said that while he respects Salman, he is not going to take sh*t from his fans.
Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards 🤣— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020
It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy.
I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn’t mean I will take shit from his fans or any one ✌🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/MSWs1h9uTM
Still support this statement but won’t take murder and rape threats to my fans and family....— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 24, 2020
Soon, Shah Rukh fans came out in large numbers and expressed their support for Amaal. They used hashtag IStandWithAmaal for the same.
We Srkians stand with Amaal Malik @ArmaanMalik22 ❤️— Syed (@aamirspk0) August 24, 2020
Proud to be a fan of Srk @kamaalrkhan
#IStandWithAmaal pic.twitter.com/GD7g7stUwz
#IStandWithAmaal Nothing wrong with his tweet pic.twitter.com/aTtcEVk75C— Javed (@JoySRKian_1) August 24, 2020
He showed the world today that if you can troll a celeb's family just because he said that his fav actor is SRK then he will not let you go away simply ! He was on point today with all his replies !#IStandWithAmaal pic.twitter.com/kNiSJcIahB— 💕 SRK💕 Pragathi (@SRKzMaggie) August 24, 2020