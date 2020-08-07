If you thought you can't get enough of Keanu Reeves, then you absolutely shouldn't because he's coming back.

That's right! Movie studio Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick 5 is definitely happening. The shooting for 4th and 5th instalments of the action-thriller movie series will be filmed back to back with Keanu Reeves in early 2021.

In an interview with Deadline, Lionsgate's CEO John Feltheimer said,

We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.

John Wick 4 is slated for release on May 27, 2021.