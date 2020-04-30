Niles Fitch who plays the role of young Randall Pearson in This Is Us was recently announced as Disney's first black prince in a live-action after almost a century.

The actor will play the role of Prince Tuma in the upcoming Disney+ original film, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Second in line for the throne. First in line to save the world. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie, coming Summer 2020 to #DisneyPlus. #SSSBR pic.twitter.com/a2FY5mNhYr — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 17, 2020

Prince Tuma is charismatic and self-centred. His super-human ability is vital to the team’s success in the show.

Fans cheered Niles after this news broke out.

It's great to see how Disney is making an effort to broaden its representation. Hope to hear more such positive news.