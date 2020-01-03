It's the year 2020 and like all F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans would remember, this is when Emma is 'old enough' to see the video message that Ross recorded for her on her first birthday.

You know the video where Emma sleeps on her birthday and this is what her disgruntled uncle Chandler's message sounds like:

Now one of the twins who played Baby Emma on the show, Noelle Sheldon, took to Instagram to let people know, that she did indeed have the best nap of all time.

Looks like Emma took some 'witty, sarcastic' inspiration from uncle Chandler after all.