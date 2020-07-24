We can all admit that Friday has lost a little of its charm these days, with weekends looking much the same as weekdays.

But finally, it feels like Friyay again! Because 4 new shows and movies are releasing this weekend.

The Kissing Booth 2, the sequel to Noah and Elle's passionate love story, is streaming on Netflix. And if early reviews are to be believed, Jacob Elordi has got tough competition in Taylor Perez, when it comes to winning Elle's (and our) affections.

The much-anticipated Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, romantic drama Dil Bechara, starring Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar today, at 7:30 pm.

However, if it's a comedy and not romance that you're looking for this weekend, then French Biryani starring Danish Sait might just do the trick. It is releasing today on Amazon Prime Video.

And if you're looking for a little bit of all, i.e. romance, comedy, and drama, then wait till Sunday because the first episode of A Suitable Boy will premier on July 26. The series will also be available on Netflix at a later date.

Now, all I need to do, is order enough packets of microwave popcorn to last the weekend!