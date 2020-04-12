Our favourite childhood shows are making a comeback on Television amidst the lockdown and we're not complaining. After Shaktimaan and Office Office, the newest show to step on the bandwagon is Hum Paanch.

The Mathur family is making a comeback on the small screen, revealed Zee TV in a tweet.

Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga!

Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ? #ReliveTheFun pic.twitter.com/pGtEoOej4v — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 9, 2020

From Kajal Bhai's sarcastic comebacks to Sweety's off-key singing, we're glad to have another chance to re-watch this 1995 show.

Anand Mathur constantly bickering with his wife in a photo was a mood. They did it way before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

BRB, trying to get the theme song out of my head.