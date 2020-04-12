Our favourite childhood shows are making a comeback on Television amidst the lockdown and we're not complaining. After Shaktimaan and Office Office, the newest show to step on the bandwagon is Hum Paanch

hum paanch
Source: Bollywoodlife

The Mathur family is making a comeback on the small screen, revealed Zee TV in a tweet. 

From Kajal Bhai's sarcastic comebacks to Sweety's off-key singing, we're glad to have another chance to re-watch this 1995 show. 

Anand Mathur constantly bickering with his wife in a photo was a mood. They did it way before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

BRB, trying to get the theme song out of my head. 