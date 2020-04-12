Our favourite childhood shows are making a comeback on Television amidst the lockdown and we're not complaining. After Shaktimaan and Office Office, the newest show to step on the bandwagon is Hum Paanch.
The Mathur family is making a comeback on the small screen, revealed Zee TV in a tweet.
Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga!— ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 9, 2020
Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ? #ReliveTheFun pic.twitter.com/pGtEoOej4v
From Kajal Bhai's sarcastic comebacks to Sweety's off-key singing, we're glad to have another chance to re-watch this 1995 show.
We're bringing back an epic and everyone's favourite comedy series just for you! Watch Hum Paanch, starting Monday 13th April, everyday at 12 PM, only on #ZeeTV #HumPaanch #HumPaanchOnZeeTV #ReliveTheFun @BTL_Balaji @ektarkapoor @SarafAshok pic.twitter.com/wXg8RcOXTO— ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 10, 2020
Anand Mathur constantly bickering with his wife in a photo was a mood. They did it way before Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
5 Behno Ka Unique Production, Sabka Ek Alag Introduction. Karne Aapko Khush Iss Mushkil ghadi mein Aaj, #ZeeTV par phir aaraha hai Hum Paanch!#HumPaanch #HumPaanchOnZeeTV #ReliveTheFun @BTL_Balaji @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/6huTB4ftUq— ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 11, 2020
BRB, trying to get the theme song out of my head.