“Papa, ab aapko iss chhote se ghar me nahi rehna padega, kyunki mai ye bhi satte me haar gaya”

Looks like these brainrot memes are behind us now that the government has blocked 300 websites and apps that allow gambling and betting.

Yes bruh, India has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal online gambling, blocking approximately 300 websites and applications with mobile access, and signalling a much more aggressive effort to enforce regulations around the quickly-changing but often controversial online gaming ecosystem.

According to The Hindu and The Times of India, authorities have now blocked nearly 8,400 illegal online gambling platforms in total after a targeted effort that has gained momentum during the last year.

Enforcement Efforts under the Online Gaming Act

The most recent actions taken by Indian authorities are part of a comprehensive plan of action laid out by The Online Gaming Act of 2025. The Online Gaming Act provides the framework for regulating online gaming in India while restricting all illegal real-money betting activities.

This includes many different types of illegal online gambling platforms, including online sports betting websites, digital casinos offering games like slots and roulette, live dealer systems, peer-to-peer betting exchanges, and Satta and Matka networks, as well as real-money card gaming applications.

The government has significantly increased its efforts over the past few months, and government sources have indicated that about 8,400 platforms have been blocked since the law was enacted, demonstrating the scale of the problem and the need for immediate regulatory action.

The government cites:

Increased Addiction: The government claims that “misleading” promoters of illegal online gambling platforms are creating new opportunities for individuals addicted to gambling and causing financial ruin and social damage to individuals affected. Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology stated that about 450 million people have been impacted by online gambling in India, losing over ₹200 billion.

The government cites the need to protect young and vulnerable individuals from the lows associated with online gambling as part of its plan to crack down on this industry.

Finally, authorities point to concerns regarding both national and international security with these types of platforms. Investigations have identified a number of gambling platforms as potential facilitators of terrorist funding and illegal communication networks, prompting concerns from security agencies.

The recognition of these issues by security agencies has increased the urgency of the crackdown on online gambling in India, expanding the scope of government action to beyond the fields of consumer protection.

With India’s vast legal hoopla, government authorities are prepared to use a number of different avenues to combat illegal gambling platforms. One avenue is Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which gives government authorities the ability to block access to websites and applications that violate the law. In 2023, an amendment to the IT Rules expanded the responsibilities of digital intermediaries to include protecting against the spread of unlawful content.

Finally, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita strengthens enforcement efforts by establishing penalties for engaging in unlawful economic activity and engaging in unauthorized gaming. Under this law, offenders can face imprisonment from one to seven years and be assessed fines.

Satta is not just worth it anymore, is it?

The GST regulations have been utilized by authorities to target offshore and non-compliant online gaming operators by requiring them to register under the Simplified Registration Scheme. The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence has the ability to direct the intermediaries that facilitate access to those operators to cease offering that access if they do not comply.

Social Media Reacts, And it’s not all just jokes

The response to the crackdown has been a broad spectrum of feelings expressed via social media. A ton of FEELINGSSSS.

Supporters of the crackdown emphasized that it is a move to protect youth.

One user posted, “The Indian Government made an excellent decision; today’s generation of youth is suffering greatly because of these illegal betting apps. This is great news.”

Another user commented, “A small amount of money earned through hard work is much more rewarding than large sums of money earned through gambling. This is a great action taken by the Government.”

A similar thought was expressed in another comment, “These illegal betting apps are tapping into the wallets of individuals, fostering addiction and financially exploiting those who play. Stronger measures such as this one are long overdue.”

Many users were also focused on the potential benefit of regulation. A user stated, “Major Move from India! Blocking the gambling sites isn’t enough. These people will find ways to open their app again.”

There is an ongoing discussion on whether simply blocking websites will prevent online gambling. Users have commented on how easy it will be for users to bypass blocks using VPN technology today.

Users have stated that they believe that blocking the online gambling sites will have little impact if awareness is not raised in conjunction with the blocking of the websites.

A user has stated that, “Blocking is a good start, but we must also educate our youth in order to prevent them from becoming trapped in the cycle of predatory debt.”

Humor and criticism have also played a part in the public’s response to the blocking of online gambling websites. One user wrote, “The Indian government is telling everyone not to take risks, because life is already a gamble.”

Humour based on my pain, ha ha ha. (Ross Geller supremacy)

Another user wrote, “Scamming the Indian government,” which highlights the ongoing back-and-forth nature of enforcement efforts and how individuals will always try to circumvent regulations.

At the same time, some users expressed concern about a larger trend towards more regulation.