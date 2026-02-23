India’s blind squad finally gets a much-needed backing after years, and we couldn’t be happier!

Years passed before anyone noticed how strong India’s blind cricket squads had become worldwide. Victories piled up, crowds found hope in their play, and expectations stayed firm for this courageous squad. Recently, BCCI extended official backing to CABI and this one marks a new, efficient, inclusive and wholesome x 10000 chapter in their legacy.

Out there on the BCCI site, the news dropped, and it also laid out the clear steps now mapped for better facilities, more chances to play, along with solid travel and gear support for male and female blind cricketers alike. The backing and support comes at a time when India is shining on field everyday, and it all feels perfectly destined in the stars.

Ten Years Of Consistent MACHAENGEEE On Field

Success on the world stage has defined India’s blind cricket squads these last ten years. Victories piled up for the men, claiming both 2014 and 2018 ODI Blind World Cups and of course, T20 glory followed close behind. Then came a first of its kind, as the women clinched gold at the 2025 Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Kyunki “Sapne sirf khuli aankhon se thodi dekhe jaate hain…”

Moments like these reshape what’s possible to achieve for them but still, every trophy stands on relentless practice, match after match! Aise hi thodi na sabki fielding set karta hai ye squad.

Finding success has put India at the front of global blind cricket. Still, even with wins under their belt, players without sight regularly face hurdles most standard squads never even see. How unfair is that? Well, BCCI heard and said, “Nah, not anymore.”

BCCI Announces 3-Tier Framework

The BCCI says its backing will cover three key zones and how it rolls out depends on local needs.

One part focuses on grassroots programs, where funding might shift where gaps show. Another piece ties to training upgrades. Coaches get tools based on feedback loops and the last chunk links to match infrastructure. Fields could see changes mid-season.

Travel costs for two yearly overseas events will be covered, giving players on both squads chances abroad. Staying on edge against top teams shall happen only via consistent world-level play.

Home series backing comes next from the BCCI. During bilateral events held in India, lodging gets arranged, not just for local players but also for the guests. With these arrangements handled, event flow improves while match environments turn even more peculiar and organisation gains stability when basics like stays are covered.

Now here’s the third part! Access to venues gets approved by the board. Because of this decision, blind cricket squads can use stadiums and fields tied to the BCCI. These spaces open up for home contests along with global games and top-level playing situations. Matches happen under pro-grade settings.

These steps move hand in hand to open doors, improve facilities, yet reshape how blind cricket players live the game across India.

BCCI’s POV

The horsemen of BCCI’s message strongly back inclusion as a core part of their future plans. Growth, when everyone has space, shapes what comes next.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas spoke,

“The achievements of India’s visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity. Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure and exposure for these athletes. Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game. We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all.”

Framed through words posted on the BCCI site, it was clear that the choice was not like a charity, but as a long-due duty which was destined to be fulfilled.

From his position as BCCI Honorary Secretary, Devajit Saikia repeated much the same thought. His words followed along those lines,

“The BCCI remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to the game. Extending this support to CABI is an important step in ensuring that visually impaired cricketers have the facilities and assistance needed to compete with confidence both at home and overseas. The opportunity to benefit from BCCI-supported infrastructure and match environments will further enhance their experience and help raise professional standards across blind cricket in India.”

Why This Makes Us Oh-So-Happy-And-Proud?

Not just about money or planning, this choice changes more than what we see on-ground (literally). Because of BCCI-linked stadiums, blind players now get spaces much like regular first-class setups and with proper fields comes focussed performance, hey hey hey…attention around the world grows too.

Overseas competition stays reachable when teams get solid travel backing, this keeps them focussed on the world stage. Facing varied weather, rival tactics, or match setups builds smarter players, peculiarly transforming how they adapt under pressure.

With home games backing the program, CABI faces less pressure on funds and planning; this may help staff prioritize growth routes, local outreach, plus spotting emerging players.

Starting small doesn’t mean staying small tho, as much becomes clear for blind athletes navigating the system. A crystal clear route now links neighborhood events and global stages and better facilities often lead to higher turnout, says simple math.

Moving ahead, the BCCI mentioned it expects to team up with CABI to push these efforts to the maximum, opening more doors for blind cricketers across India. This kind of intention and commitment hints at partnership instead of a one-sided authority.