This lockdown has given us Harry Potter fans time to rewatch the entire franchise and enjoy the brilliant work of the cast. But among everyone, Alan Rickman is missed the most.

The actor who played Severus Snape in the franchise left us four years back and is still remembered for his iconic role.

A fan took to social media to share how they're never going to get over his character and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling replied to the tweet with a heartbreaking memory with the actor.

In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020

Twitter too got all emotional and shared how they all miss Alan Rickman.

I was very lucky to have met him and have this picture I'll treasure for the rest of my life. I miss him every day pic.twitter.com/4aKU1GJTZK — Lessie 🪐 💚 (@YouAreMyBezoar) April 7, 2020

You know you made a lot of people cry, don't you? — Dobs (@SrElfoDobby) April 7, 2020

We lost dear Alan way too early /* — Mr Raven💙⚡ (@MrRaven_04) April 7, 2020

Awe I miss Alan. He was such an amazing actor — Hayley Nicole (@SnyderHayley) April 7, 2020

Alan was one of the best actors I ever seen. In our hearts he will live Always ❤️💛💚💙 — Tony ⚡️ (@malfoy_tony) April 7, 2020

We miss him — Gabrii Storm🌩 (@gabriigrande) April 7, 2020

Even though we've said our goodbyes to the actor, he's always gonna be chrished in our hearts.