A thriller with Kareena Kapoor Khan as a suspect for murder cannot be paraphrased better. With the trailer for Jaane Jaan out, there’s a lot that we are looking forward to, but the actress still remains on the top of the list. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat is based on the bestselling mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

From the looks of the trailer, Kareena, who plays Maya D’Souza, is a suspect and Vijay Varma is a cop on this case. There are, however, many blur lines that cross. Love being one of them. We also get to see the actress romancing both Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, but there’s a lot to unravel there.

Sujoy Ghosh always comes up with the best thrillers, and it looks like this is going to be one of them. From the background score and cinematography to the casting, the trailer has already done a lot of things right. So, that’s what we expect from the film as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut is something to look forward to, and this trailer is proof of it.

Watch the trailer here:

The film premiers on Netflix on 21 September.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.