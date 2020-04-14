Categories

How Much Do You Love 'Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na'? Take This Ultimate Quiz To Know

Get ready to see if you're a true, die-hard, Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na fan or do you need to rewatch the movie several times to master this quizMay the odds always be in your favour. 

1. Would you happen to remember what was Aditi's adorable cat's name? The one who had a full-blown funeral? 

2. So we know that Aditi's parents were pretty cool. But what was their nickname? Peachy and ____? 

via Giphy

Pops 

via Sallys Baking Addiction

Pie 

via Wallpaper Tag

Pumpkin 

via Giphy

I don't know, whatever. 

3. Aditi wanted to go to New York University to pursue a course in____. 

via Pinterest

Film making 

via Nature

Gender Studies

via Tumblr

Photography

via Edvart Munch

Art History 

4. Jai Singh Rathore belonged to the well-known family of which of these places: 

5. In this scene, Jay and Aman are trying to look for Aman's pet, Pouffy which was a ____. 

via Twitter

Hamster 

via First Cry

White Mouse 

via Pinterest

Guinea Pig 

via iDiva

IDK, I was too busy eyeing Prateik Babbar. 

5. When Jay rescues Meghna from being eve-teased, at the 'disco' which STD is he referring to in his spontaneous monologue? 

7. Who plans Jiggy's surprise birthday party where Aditi and Jay meet each other after a really long time with their significant others?

via WordPress

Jiggy himself 

Rotlu and Bombs 

via Charmboard

Shaleen 

via Roots Media

Jiggy's GF

8. Jay's mom Savitri a.k.a Ratna Pathak Shah was a headstrong woman who stood against Officer Vaghmare. But what was her profession? 

via HT

9. So Jay had to ride a horse in the middle of the night to get to the airport and stop Aditi because___

10. Everyone in the movie is always telling Jay to buy this one thing

via RVCJ
via Gyfcat

A Deo 

via Pinterest

A Cellphone 

via Tenor

A Pet Rat 

via GIPHY

A Life 

