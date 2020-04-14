How Much Do You Love 'Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na'? Take This Ultimate Quiz To Know

Get ready to see if you're a true, die-hard, Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na fan or do you need to rewatch the movie several times to master this quiz. May the odds always be in your favour.
1. Would you happen to remember what was Aditi's adorable cat's name? The one who had a full-blown funeral?
2. So we know that Aditi's parents were pretty cool. But what was their nickname? Peachy and ____?
3. Aditi wanted to go to New York University to pursue a course in____.
4. Jai Singh Rathore belonged to the well-known family of which of these places:
5. In this scene, Jay and Aman are trying to look for Aman's pet, Pouffy which was a ____.
5. When Jay rescues Meghna from being eve-teased, at the 'disco' which STD is he referring to in his spontaneous monologue?
7. Who plans Jiggy's surprise birthday party where Aditi and Jay meet each other after a really long time with their significant others?
via Wordpress
8. Jay's mom Savitri a.k.a Ratna Pathak Shah was a headstrong woman who stood against Officer Vaghmare. But what was her profession?
via HT
9. So Jay had to ride a horse in the middle of the night to get to the airport and stop Aditi because___
via Pinkvilla
10. Everyone in the movie is always telling Jay to buy this one thing
via RVCJ
All stills from the movies are sourced from Netflix, unless mentioned otherwise.
