How Much Do You Love 'Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na'? Take This Ultimate Quiz To Know

Get ready to see if you're a true, die-hard, Jaane Tu.....Ya Jaane Na fan or do you need to rewatch the movie several times to master this quiz. May the odds always be in your favour.

1. Would you happen to remember what was Aditi's adorable cat's name? The one who had a full-blown funeral? Radha Pumpkin Meow IDK, nobody mentioned it!

2. So we know that Aditi's parents were pretty cool. But what was their nickname? Peachy and ____? Pops Pie Pumpkin I don't know, whatever.

3. Aditi wanted to go to New York University to pursue a course in____. Film making Gender Studies Photography Art History

4. Jai Singh Rathore belonged to the well-known family of which of these places: Thanjavur Udaipur Ranjhore Someplace in Rajasthan, idk.

5. In this scene, Jay and Aman are trying to look for Aman's pet, Pouffy which was a ____. Hamster White Mouse Guinea Pig IDK, I was too busy eyeing Prateik Babbar.

6. When Jay rescues Meghna from being eve-teased, at the 'disco' which STD is he referring to in his spontaneous monologue? HIV/ AIDS Syphilis Gonorrhea Herpes

7. Who plans Jiggy's surprise birthday party where Aditi and Jay meet each other after a really long time with their significant others? Jiggy himself Rotlu and Bombs Shaleen Jiggy's GF

8. Jay's mom Savitri a.k.a Ratna Pathak Shah was a headstrong woman who stood against Officer Vaghmare. But what was her profession? Human Rights Activist Lawyer Journalist I don't think it was mentioned in the film.

9. So Jay had to ride a horse in the middle of the night to get to the airport and stop Aditi because___ There was a transport strike post-midnight. He secretly wanted to complete the third shart. Horses are sometimes faster than cars, duh! Maybe he wanted to be Aditi's knight in the shining armour.