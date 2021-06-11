Ever since we first met the marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video, we've been fans of her sharp wit and charming adventures.

And now it looks like the show is all set to add a lot more charm to their world.

Because Milo Ventimiglia, aka Jess from Gilmore Girls aka Jack from This Is Us aka the star of our dreams, is all set to join the cast for the upcoming season.

While there is not much known about his role, we can't help but wonder if he'll be competing with our favourite supporting character from the show, Lenny Bruce (played by Luke Kirby), for Midge's attention.

Whatever be the case, we are now even more eager than before for the latest season to drop.