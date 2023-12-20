Jackie Shroff may be one of the most talented actors, but now we know him as the ‘man with the plant’. He comes bearing gifts, each time he attends an event, which is quite sweet. The fact that these gifts are always plants is sweeter. Now, PETA has recognized him as the ‘most beautiful vegetarian celebrity of 2023’.

This is a way to highlight his work to protect animals and promote animal welfare. According to PETA, this is also a way to draw attention to inhumane practices in the meat, egg and dairy industries. Only, people are now confused – given that his famous ‘Anda Kadipatta’ recipe was introduced this year.

My therapy is watching Jackie Shroff describing how to make Anda Kadipatta 😌 — Jatin Parab (@sulphurgfx) June 17, 2023

It’s nice that people are being lauded for doing good things, so more people do good things. If Jackie Shroff is the right person for it, is still questionable. The PETA announcement is also getting mixed responses – for a lot of reasons.

We might just be entering another one of those debates around eggs being vegetarian.