Anda curry patta – if you have spent enough time in the trenches of Instagram, chances are high you have seen people create their own version of this dish with the voice over from Jackie Shroff explaining it to a person.

It is just one of those things. The recipe is simple, and I am pretty sure popular in many places too, but the way Jackie recited the whole thing, it went viral in no time. He makes it fun, he keeps it chill – and the results speak for themselves.

Ok I made this viral recipe from Jackie Shroff. He is so funny omg 😄. I think I may have put less curry leaves but this turned out delicious 😋 I made fresh mayo from the egg yolks . Good fun! pic.twitter.com/c8cXSMcuau — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) June 20, 2023

So, no wonder that these explainers have become the internet’s new favourite way of learning how to cook. He recently shared another recipe…of baigan bharta. This wasn’t ordinary baigan bharta though (must mention we love it in every form). This was the Jackie Shroff version, and it has people demanding that he start a YouTube cooking channel.

Jackie Shroff @bindasbhidu is here with another bainge(n)r recipe bawa!@SaranshGoila, now you need to make this one too. pic.twitter.com/qdOyjMziIz — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) June 23, 2023

I was crazy about Jackie Shroff as a teen… baingan is his favorite vegetable if I remember correctly 😬 — Ridhi Singh (she/her) (@badassbrownmom) July 13, 2023

Here are people’s reactions to Jackie Shroff’s recipes. Everyone’s obsessed.

Anda curry patha recipe from Jackie Shroff didn’t disappoint — BAKA (@shregnotshrek) April 13, 2023

Jackie Shroff explaining Anda kadi patta recipe has to be the funniest shit on the internet.😭 — Yash (@aguycalledyash) May 12, 2023

Jackie Shroff duniya ki sabse whack recipes batata hai aur tum log kha bhi lete ho🤣🤣☝️🤣☝️🤣☝️🤣☝️ — Bauaa (@suryveersingh04) July 13, 2023

My fav food recipe videos are of Jackie Shroff — HaiyaaWhoo (@prakhar_no) July 9, 2023

jackie shroff ka anda kadipatta recipe batana >>>> — shashankkk (@Fmab96) March 30, 2023

Jackie shroff baingan bharta recipie🥵🥵🥵 — JoeCricket_ (@Joecricket_) July 10, 2023

If he does come out with his cooking show, I am gonna watch that whole thing…and maybe even cook once in a while.