We can say we're surprised but the film was so brilliant that it's come as no shock. Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose and Manikandan's court-room drama, Jai Bhim has become the highest rated movie on IMDb at 9.6, beating classics on the list.

Jai Bhim has overtaken the cult favourite The Shawshank Redemption to claim the number one spot on IMDB's top 250 movies list.

The Tamil film, which released on Amazon Prime Video has beat the ratings of films like The Shawshank Redemption (9.3), The Godfather (9.2), another brilliant Suriya film, Soorarai Pottru (9.1) and The Dark Knight (9.0).

If you haven't yet watched the film, this is your sign to stream it now.