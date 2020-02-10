Back in 2009 A.R. Rahman won two Oscars for his song Jai Ho. The song once again wowed the audience when it made it to the original song montage at 2020 Oscars.

American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a montage of some of the best original songs from the past that have won big at the Academy Awards through the years and Jai Ho was a part of it.

Desi Twitter was delighted to see Jai Ho. It was indeed a proud moment for all Indians.

The Indian in you when you hear 'Jai Ho' at the #Oscars!#Oscars2020OnStarMovies pic.twitter.com/NezoHfUAxo — Star Movies India (@StarMoviesIndia) February 10, 2020

If I’ve learned anything from this year’s oscars it’s that we don’t talk about jai ho enough — like cardi b but katie b (@the_katie_baker) February 10, 2020

Goosebumps accompanied by that proud feeling when they play Jai Ho in the Oscars nominations video...#academyawards2020 #arrahman — CashIsKing (@ChachaChoudhary) February 10, 2020

jai ho playing during the oscars is my fav part thus far — mischa white (@mischaswhite) February 10, 2020

I still get chills every time I see/hear the Jai Ho sequence. GREAT job, #Oscars on all of that song/movie montage! Beautiful. — Kenny (@KennyRS) February 10, 2020

The montage included other songs from Titanic and Wayne's World.