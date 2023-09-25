Some films are about the actors, some about how the story is implemented – Jaane Jaan is both. The film might have its flaws, but it deserves acknowledgment for the attempt. While there’s a lot to like, the stellar cast probably tops the list. It’s like these people were meant for this story, because we can not imagine anyone else pulling off these characters. Kareena Kapoor Khan as Maya is the perfect example.

When we talk about the actors and the characters, we cannot not mention Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep, for instance, is the heart of the film. He is a math teacher who has a toxic, but very intense relationship with math. He also has a soft corner for Maya D’Souza. Around ten minutes into the film, you’d forget that Jaideep is Jaideep, because he’s more Naren. It’s as if we know him, which is especially a bigger deal because we’d hardly come across someone like him in life.

There’s a lot to his character, and the way Ahlawat deals with these complexities is worth all the mentions. He’s subtle, he’s nice, he’s dark – anyone would be left questioning things by the end of it. Yet, it leaves an impression that is going to stay for some time. He is one of those actors who bring everything that they have to the table, and it always shows in his performances. With this role, people are glad that he got to show what more he’s capable of – and it’s like a never ending list of qualities.

Jaideep Ahlawat is someone we end up respecting as an actor, after each film. Jaane Jaan is just another example, and it’s time we give him credit for the kind of work he does, and what he brings to each character that he plays. The internet certainly agrees.

Watching Kareena onscreen after so long is a pure delight but watching @JaideepAhlawat as the teacher is madness>>>>>>>. The man is an epitome of brilliance. #JaaneJaanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/SZza0VYONX — Smriti (@starandstripe1) September 23, 2023

Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of Naren, the complex and soft-spoken genius with concealed sociopathic traits, was truly exceptional. His mastery of the craft and intensity brought this intricate and deranged dual-personality character to life, leaving a lasting impression.… pic.twitter.com/vIY0Y6P3OB — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) September 23, 2023

Came here to just say that @JaideepAhlawat ATE THAT UP! The real #JaaneJaan of this moody @sujoy_g thriller. The moment you think he can’t top it, he goes and does exactly that. PS- the last scream had me howling! Class act 👏🏼#JaaneJaanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1Ecgr6lnm4 — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) September 21, 2023

When a genius gets over obsessed, the sinister is born. It's exactly where character writing, direction and acting peaked. One of the most calculated, constructed and planned psyche i've seen so far. Hands down, Jaideep Ahlawat Sahb! Take a bow 🙇 ❤️

.@JaideepAhlawat #JaaneJaan pic.twitter.com/s1tHVTfLWS — Pranjal Jai (@ThePJaiOfficial) September 22, 2023

Jaane jaan is really good, jaideep is a STAR, but please read the book! — Medha (@thatbongette) September 22, 2023

Watching Jaideep Ahlawat's performance in Jaane Jaan, I realised if there's ever an Indian remake of Breaking Bad, he is the perfect person to play Walter White. He so brilliantly displays a range of emotions, sadness, anger, desperation. Phew #JaaneJaanOnNetflix — MV (@Manohar_Vainkat) September 22, 2023

Go watch jaane jaan.

Jaideep Ahlawat is top-notch — Madhav (@madhavseth2) September 22, 2023

Didn’t like Jaane Jaan much as it felt bland infront of other Sujoy Ghosh’s thrillers but i was completely blown away by Jaideep Ahlawat’s portrayal of Naren. He was exceptional throughout the film. Kareena was great too. 3/5 for me. pic.twitter.com/hyUeQBLMQc — yuvraj (@sojaoyuviii) September 23, 2023

Jaane Jaan is a Jaideep Ahlawat film! 👏🏻

He pulled off this complex role with extreme ease.



It’s not something we have not seen before in this genre, but the actors 🙌🏻

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma shed their skin and became the characters like Mr. Ahlawat. pic.twitter.com/LU0KqER5q8 — Sukhnoor Kaur (@SukhnoorKaur2) September 22, 2023

Jaane Jaan got the math hater inside me gagging 😭

Brilliant performance by Kareena Kapoor & Jaideep Ahlawat. Sujoy Ghosh kept me hook with this one till end despite few loose ends in the plot#JaaneJaan pic.twitter.com/1az4Uxa3NX — ᴘɪᴀ (@beboshoe) September 24, 2023

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are quite excellent in Jaane Jaan – can’t stop watching them on screen. Kareena Kapoor does a solid job but the role frankly doesn’t allow her to do much more than look afraid (big eyes) and nod, all while being very beautiful. — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) September 25, 2023

Jaane jaan is a hatke movie … in Badla/Drishyam genre… jaideep Ahlawat is smashing … vijay Varma outstanding ! Kareena Kapoor has given one of her best performances … It’s on Netflix … — arun giri (@arungiri) September 24, 2023

There are many reasons to watch the film – and Jaideep Ahlawat is just one of them.

All images are screenshots from the film on Netflix.