Among the new invitees, for the Academy, popularly known as 'Oscars', are three Indian film professionals, alumni of Jamia Milia Islamia- documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain, Shirley Abraham and Amit Mahadesiya.
Nishtha Jain's Gulab Gang has also won the National Award for the Best Film on Social Issues in 2014. Her filmography also includes the City of Photos (2004), Lakshmi and Me (2007), At my Doorstep (2009), Family Album (2011).
According to India Today, she has also won 25 international and national film awards. She is also the recipient fellowships that include the Global Media maker Award (2019) and the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship to teach and research at the University of Texas (Austin) during 2019.
Shirley Abraham and Amit Mahadesiya's debut documentary Cinema Travelers has premiered as an official selection at Cannes Film festival.
The documentary has also been premiered at the Toronto, and New York Film Festival and winning 19 awards including the Presidents Gold Medal in India.
Upon getting the news about being invited to the Academy, Abraham expressed her elation on Twitter.
Twitter has also been congratulating the three filmmakers for getting invited to The Academy.
Proud moment for all #Jamian community as 3 #Jamia alumni have been invited by Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science to judge #Oscars #jamiamilliaislamia #jamian #Jamia https://t.co/MBF8pZpxwg
Such a proud moment for Jamia, 3 of Jamia alumni from AJK Mass Communication Research Centre have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) in USA to judge the Oscars— Ɱð Ɐɱʌɲ (@MdAmanjmi) July 4, 2020
Congratulations to these 3 for bringing honour to the country pic.twitter.com/GE18dORSZb
In 2019, Abraham and Mahadesiya had made the short documentary titled The Hour of the Lynching about a case of Muslims being lynched by cow vigilantes. The film can be streamed on The Guardian news website.