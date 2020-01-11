Netflix's crime drama Jamtara started streaming last night. The story is set in a small town that holds the deep dark secrets of brewing cybercrimes.

Wondering if the show is binge-worthy? Here's what Twitter thinks:

This series is an eye-opener that shows how smaller crimes in the country are not addressed until they become big.#jamtara — Deepchand (@Deepchand350) January 11, 2020

Had expectations from Jamtara on Netflix. Story of kids from a Jharkhand town who do card frauds. Watched one episode, looks amateurish. Meh. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 10, 2020

Though #Jamtara is predictable, it’s very well made.... the cast, the editing... just too good... new faces, new team yet so professional... the future looks bright ... #Netflix — nepaleeidiot (@nepaleeidiot) January 11, 2020

A gang of young scammers, an honest cop and a dirty politician are in town! 😎 #JamtaraSabkaNumberAyega #jamtara @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/E25sVSB9yF — Prerak Joshi (@Prrerak) January 10, 2020

#Jamtara on @NetflixIndia true depiction of real life scenes in hinterlands of India. Amazingly well written dialogues with superb acting from unknown faces — Anirban Guha (@aneerban) January 11, 2020

#Jamtara on @NetflixIndia is promising. The first two episodes are riveting. An intriguing premise and wonderful casting. I hope that rest of the episodes are just as good. — Raman (@ramangarg) January 10, 2020

What happens when you provide the uneducated youth of our country with unlimited data?



Review, #Jamtara, out on Netflix India today: https://t.co/WQAopc4wv3 pic.twitter.com/Q6ptg81LX2 — Rohan (@RohanNaahar) January 10, 2020

Everytime you commit to a series and it doesn’t work out for you, what do you call the time wasted in watching it?

Another let down series #Jamtara at Netflix. — Lady Acid (@desiinpardes) January 11, 2020

#jamtara bit stretched , but they had their own telecom revolution. Two guys discussing Mahabharata are the best cast. Have always crossed the train station, never thought this city will make national news. — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) January 10, 2020

Me (sensing it is a phishing call): Theek hein. Batayien... Ek minute, mein yeh call record kar raha hoon.



Caller: Haan ji?



Me: Mein yeh call record kar raha hoon.



Caller: Chal hatt, buddhe... (Disconnects.)



Maybe it was not from #Jamtara. Maybe, it was.



2/2 — First year of ze third decade of the Asian century (@JoseyJohn) January 10, 2020

Hey @NetflixIndia , just finished watching #jamtara season 1 and all I want from you guys is to get season 2 asap no matter how are the views/reviews 🥺❤️ — Ronik (@ironik_agr) January 10, 2020

#Jamtara is how Netflix decided to apologise for all the ghost stories hype. Apologised, redeemed and HOW. pic.twitter.com/XVG4ZJTvm3 — Arpan Rai (@rai_chai) January 10, 2020

Just watched 7 straight episodes of #Jamtara. Intriguing and moving at the same time. Finally Netflix India has something after Sacred Games and Delhi Crime to brag for. — ANISH MAINALI (@itsanishm) January 11, 2020

#Jamtara is such a good series on @NetflixIndia, Every single person has acted so very well... #bingeworthy — Amit Kumar Chandan (@amit_2684) January 11, 2020

Watch #Jamtara the dark world of phishing in back of the beyond districts of India. #Netflix Basic error one needs to qualify IPS to become SP not the IAS. — तमाशबीन (@ScribblerAbhi) January 10, 2020

if you like small cities gundagardi wale shows, and most importantly if you watch cinema to enjoy the moments, then you can watch this because it has some.



otherwise, it's a simply "mirzapur 2.0"

but really, damn good acting.#Jamtara #JamtaraSabkaNumberAyega — vishwas (@vishwaskverma) January 10, 2020

