This weekend brings the release of a brand-new light-hearted comedy drama, Janhit Mein Jaari to the silver screen.

The movie revolves around a woman, who takes up the tough job of selling condoms in a small town, and how she faces the challenges and resistance from the entire town.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka and Tinnu Anand, to name a few.   

Here's a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking your tickets!

Janhit Mein Jaari surely promises a fun ride! 

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.