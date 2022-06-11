This weekend brings the release of a brand-new light-hearted comedy drama, Janhit Mein Jaari to the silver screen.

The movie revolves around a woman, who takes up the tough job of selling condoms in a small town, and how she faces the challenges and resistance from the entire town.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka and Tinnu Anand, to name a few.

Here's a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking your tickets!

#JanhitMeinJaari on the other hand #classic and had a fabulous #socialmessage. Plus the #comedy tit-bits ensured the message is accepted.

Some films just do it for me. This is one of those films! — SunJai 🏳️‍🌈 (He/Him) (@ViBe0781) June 11, 2022

Beautiful movie...

I just loved the concept and the execution of u guys the whole cast...

Don't think twice before hitting the screens a must watch movie with so much of drama,comedy and all this to convey the msg to 'use the protection'.#JanhitMeinJaari #JanhitMeinJaariReview — Ashirbad Jena (@Ash_is_bad) June 11, 2022

@Nushrratt Nailed it again. #JanhitMeinJaari is a perfect fusion of wonderful script writing and amazing acting.



Finally a movie with a crucial social message combined with beautiful storyline.



In true sense @Nushrratt sab pe ek womaniya bhari hai... — Hemang Patel kafir😍 (@KafirPatel) June 11, 2022

#JanhitMeinJaari enjoyed watching every sec of movie. @Nushrratt you nailed it.@writerraj Humor too the point not over the top not less just crisp. A must watch movie. — Tamanna (@TamannaLalwani) June 10, 2022

Watched #JanhitMeinJaari

What an excellent movie

Good one liner punches

100 rs main kaam ho gaya😛@writerraj @Nushrratt good work — Sourabh Jain 🇮🇳 (@casourabh2706) June 11, 2022

What a pleasant surprise . Great writing and casting ..#JanhitMeinJaari — pranav desai (@pranavdesai12) June 10, 2022

What a movie yaar ❤️ @Nushrratt has done a fantastic job the movie is filled with humor and awareness a complete entertainment, entire audience was clapping and cheering in the climax 👏 #JanhitMeinJaari #NushrrattBharuccha pic.twitter.com/5EQXk6MWYb — Ishika 🤍 (@ishikapandyaa) June 10, 2022

It all takes a positive initiative. Films

🍿 like these are important to have

faith in Bollywood after all.

Nushrratt Bharuchha whatta

performance.#JanhitMeinJaari#NushrrattBharuccha pic.twitter.com/J95gxmdaLN — Tauheed Ahmed (@tauheed_tweets) June 10, 2022

What a lovely movie#JanhitMeinJaari — Kartik Rathi (@KsrRathi) June 10, 2022

Watched first half of #NushrrattBharuccha's #JanhitMeinJaari. Can tell that it's going to do wonders at the box office. Already tired laughing, and the jokes just don't end. Waiting for the other half. Interval time. Lol. — Jyothi Jha (@jyothi_jha) June 10, 2022

Amazing performance by all artists. Practical SITCOM and great dialogue delivery and direction. #JanhitMeinJaari @bookmyshow @IMDb — Nilotpal Nautiyal (@Nilotpal06) June 10, 2022

#JanhitMeinJaari relies heavily on its one-liners in a narrative which is scattered all over the place. Nevertheless, #NushrattBharuccha puts in some sincere effort. Overall, an average fare with a few laughs. — Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) June 10, 2022

#JanhitMeinJaari is MUST WATCH movie..

Big clapping for @Nushrratt for strong performance...she's acting gone another level in this movie...💥💥💯

It gives a strong message to our society...need more movie like this/this way..#VijayRaj sir 🙏🙏👌👌

🌟🌟🌟🌟 4/5 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) June 10, 2022

दो चाय बोली थी अभी तक नही आई। this one is classic. 👌 #JanhitMeinJaari — Tushar Dave (@tushardave1021) June 10, 2022

Everyone should watch #JanhitMeinJaari

Example of excellante writting...

छोटे शहरों से निकला टैलेंट अब सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर दिख रहा है

Congratulations raaj bhaiya .....

Superhit@writerraj @taran_adarsh — Anand (@Anand_nkk) June 11, 2022

What ah film ! 🤩♥ this film added to my favorite film list @Nushrratt act is very lovely and amazing really 😍 😊

Thank you team 🙏 presents a great film #JanhitMeinJaari in cinemas now going to watch and enjoy #NushrrattBharuccha #JanhitMeinJaariReview https://t.co/caAYtMPoqH — Mohamed rifai (@Rifai_view) June 10, 2022

Janhit Mein Jaari surely promises a fun ride!

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.