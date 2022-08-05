Before I even get to Aquaman, I just want to say it out loud that Khal Drogo's passing in Game Of Thrones, in the first season itself, was intense AF. I get that most people had to die in the series, but I wasn't prepared to watch Khaleesi's Sun And Stars dying so soon. *sobs*
Well! Be it Aquaman or Drogo, Jason Momoa is a phenomenal actor and even more interesting personality. He's probably the craziest and most hilarious actor out there. There was a time when the actor was on a spree to troll guys when couples asked to get clicked with him.
We recently stumbled upon a video on Twitter that confirmed our faith in Momoa's charming personality. With flower adorned on his hair, the actor was seen serving water to the passengers mid-air.
From Aquaman to agua man @LightsCameraPod— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 3, 2022
(Via ig: livinglikekylee) pic.twitter.com/mcvcuKdNOa
Here's how Twitter reacted to it.
No famous person is having more fun than Momoa, and I'm here for it.— MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) August 3, 2022
The Khaleesi is doing the meals...— [email protected] (@DwightHutchison) August 4, 2022
#Aquaman for a reason 🦸♂️ 🌊#JasonMomoa #CineMinds https://t.co/Ojr2o7j6Xk— CineMinds (@siddhu_viva) August 4, 2022
Best thing I’ve seen https://t.co/k1LJTGZNUd— ツ 🫧🦈 Zayn Zed Skywalker 🇺🇸🌹MESSI 🕸 Artist (@BmwFullSender) August 4, 2022
@jennyehall5 how would you react to this on your flight https://t.co/LxzXiBe2XX— Stephen Goldman (@sgoldman19) August 4, 2022
He know what he's doin servin that water like that !! https://t.co/4BGynOcIDD pic.twitter.com/WiXHPiPMNI— 7/27 . 👑 (@EarthGirlzREazy) August 4, 2022
Haha cool shit https://t.co/6vTU4CUCi0— David Puente (@djdavidp) August 4, 2022
Wait a minute…Who the fuck does this guy think he is?! I’m Aquaman! https://t.co/YqHF0vAYvU— Vincent Chase (@DrunkVinnyChase) August 3, 2022
You get big muscles if you drink that water 😂 https://t.co/V6vnfsCofB— FL410_over_ICN (@InfantryPilot) August 3, 2022
Looks up - “holy shit khal drogo”— Myles Marburger (@MylesMarburger) August 4, 2022
Imagine that you are a passenger on that flight. How would you react?