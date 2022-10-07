As we all know, desis have an exceptional sense of humor, oftentimes described as savage. So, when lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar replied to a Twitter post by Michelle Obama, it didn’t take Twitizens even a second to comment! In all honesty, though, most of them were simply confused.

Former first lady, Michelle Obama announced an upcoming book tour for The Light We Carry. And the celeb replied by introducing himself and then asking her to return to the Whitehouse. Now, you can imagine how netizens must’ve responded to this tweet.

Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 6, 2022

Here, take a look at how people responded to the whole thing!

What are you doing https://t.co/tW0ZvbQQQD — Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) October 6, 2022

it's me guys i hacked his phone https://t.co/8sXKqcAc8m — pintu2 (@pintutoo) October 6, 2022

is Javed saab okay https://t.co/mta9NEqwVU — isaac toups stan account 🏳️‍🌈 (@suburbanaxal) October 6, 2022

We have to mention here, that some of the comments on his Tweet were totally out of line and we, as internet users, but more so as people, need to be more careful with the language we are using towards someone.