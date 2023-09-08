From heartfelt romance to high-octane action to emotional drama, there’s no genre that Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t covered in his career and one thing (among many) that he has always made mark with – is the way he delivers his dialogues…kudos also to the dialogue writers, of course. With Jawan making waves across the country, people have gone back to some of Shah Rukh’s best dialogues and here we have compiled some of them.

In a thread, fans revealed the actor’s best dialogue according to them and that took us through some sweet memories. Let’s take a look!

Bete ko haath lagaane se pahle baap se baat ….. — Mohd Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) September 7, 2023

'Bete ko haath laganese pehle baap se baath kar' https://t.co/wFLvSVi4rw — tough ass! (@surenderjatti39) September 7, 2023

Sir bohat sharif sa lagta hai, call me Don. https://t.co/0STjnq6BP9 pic.twitter.com/LBLw0tY5kN — Gabbar🇮🇳 Parody (@Gabbar_Guddu) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishte sirf khoon se nahi mohabbat se bhi bante hai — Z. زيدون 🦅 (@A_Bird_sitter) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Under rated film Ram Jane



Chir le is dharthi ka sina

Mang le apne isse ki roti — Santosh (@santoshpoojari3) September 7, 2023

Mai Nahi Maanta Humara Desh Sabse Mahaan Hai

Magar Usme Mahaan Banne Ki Kshamta Hai

Aapko, Mujhe, Hum Sabko Milkar Yeh Karna Padega

– SWADES — Salman Khan Deshmukh (@salmanKD_21) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

My favourite “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish main lag jaati hai.” inspiring dialogue for everyone



Also “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai. Aur haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai” — ISMAIL (@__iamISMAIL) September 7, 2023

So many

1. “Ye 70 min” from Chak de

2. “My country is not the best” from Swades



All said n done nothing can beat classic SRK pic.twitter.com/ZlPGOZOcNZ — rational citizen (@imarationalguy) September 7, 2023

Mai apke Gurukul mai itni mohabbat bhar dunga pic.twitter.com/Pwq0a6NhAa — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) September 7, 2023

MUJHKO SIRF EK MULK KA NAAM SUNAYI DETA HAI "INDIA" — ط (@Nahi_batana_) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohabbat kya hoti hai a mai nahi jaanta

Lekin ha zara k liye dilse ek dua zaroor nikalti hai ki iski aankhon me kabhi aansu na aaye, a humesha hasti rhaye

Ab aap ise mohabbat kahe to mohabbat hi sahi.. and that smirk 😏



—- VEER ZAARA — SitsRtoK (@k_sits) September 7, 2023

हम शरीफ क्या हुए.. पूरी दुनियाँ ही बदमाश हो गई — Ꭰ ﺂ Ꭾ U и (@Dipun012) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Koun kehta h chamatkar nahi hote dekho mujhe qareeb se dekho tumhe chamatkar nazar aayega https://t.co/G3EH3gn85t — Nits (@Nitsthecool1) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan took agar kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaho, to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai quite seriously!