Eight months after achieving record-breaking box office numbers with Pathaan, SRK has graced the big screen again with another stellar action thriller, Jawaan. As expected, fans are literally celebrating the film like a festival with intense cheering, whistling, hooting, and dancing in the cinema halls. Moments of pure euphoria from within the movie halls have emerged online, promising another blockbuster of the year.

Not just this, loads of fans and fan pages across social media have shared moments of pure joy from inside and outside the cinema halls. If you think about it, it’s just ‘Day 1’ of the film’s release, and here are 12 WILD things that have already happened:

1. A houseful ‘first day, first show’ on a weekday

#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 frenzy in #Kolkata !



Fans go berserk at theatres over #Jawan release



First show @ 5am housefull ! pic.twitter.com/WxlTW64s30 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) September 7, 2023

2. Fans dressed in ensembles cos why not

Nothing bro , just dont ask "which movie sir" 😹



Book Your Tickets Now#JawanDay#JawanReview pic.twitter.com/qRqYkpc9Cy — Sahil Sultan (@AreToKyaHua) September 7, 2023

3. Well, a PROPOSAL cos it’s ‘King of Romance’ we’re talking about

4. Cake cutting ceremonies cos ‘kuch meetha ho jaaye‘

JAWAN FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW CELEBRATION 🎉🎉💥 pic.twitter.com/khtgXEvYnY — YOGRAJ SRK FAN👑 (@SrkYograj) September 7, 2023

5. Larger than-life-sized SRK cutouts made it to the celebrations outside the theatres

SRK Warriors Bengaluru cutting special cake and Celebrating the Jawan First Day First Show with huge cut out of King Khan 🔥#JawanFirstDayFirstShowpic.twitter.com/DxuJFSbRJ4 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) September 7, 2023

Mumbai fans celebrating First Day First Show of #Jawan with huge flag and cutout of our King 💥💥



#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #ShahRukhKhan #JawanDay pic.twitter.com/5eEn0rXjlZ — 𝘼𝙯𝙖𝙙 (@Azad_jawan) September 7, 2023

6. And fans poured milk on the cutout while dancing to the beats of dhol

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fans offer milk to Shah Rukh Khan's poster and celebrate outside a theatre in Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jawan' pic.twitter.com/LWYtM1kPS3 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

7. As if on a big fat desi wedding, some fans actually showered money

8. There were also rallies…

SRK fans from Patna took out the rally today to celebrate Jawan 💥#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/5vIKhyEZjc — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 7, 2023

9. …And human pyramids

SRK has got not just fans, He has devotees….. Insane craze#Jawan pic.twitter.com/au98BSEP6I — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) September 7, 2023

10. Fans danced both inside and OUTSIDE the theatres

11. Flags were waved as fireworks took over the streets

Mumbai SRK Warriors celebrated grandly at Mannat after booking full audi of First Day First Show of #Jawan 🔥♥️#ShahRukhKhan #JawanAdvanceBookingpic.twitter.com/kfgzXjvaHq — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 2, 2023

The fireworks are ablaze and the DHOLs have gone berserk as the SRK FANs from Mumbai rejoice the release of #JAWAN with the HISTORIC Unparalleled First Day First Show scheduled at 6 AM at Gaiety for the first time ever, witness the history being re-written!… pic.twitter.com/Twioce6MNU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 7, 2023

12. And fans legit converted movie halls into jam-packed stadiums

Crowds going crazy in movie halls



Verdict is out#Jawan is a blockbuster !! pic.twitter.com/TseIdSmn0O — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 7, 2023

SRK is truly THE SUPERSTAR of our times, he’s the ‘last of the stars’ in the truest sense.

