Atlee directorial ‘Jawan‘ has been released, and well, as expected, it is already rocking the box office. Crowds of fans came rushing to the theatre to witness the phenomena that is SRK on his new film’s first day, first show. Naturally, there were moments of mass hysteria as fans rejoiced, shaking footsteps on ‘Zinda Banda‘, mesmerised by the magic King Khan weaves on the big screen.

Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube | Jawan Prevue

Here are 12 glimpses from cinema halls around India that people have shared online that prove SRK’s supremacy.

No bloody actor can create this type of atmosphere in theatre only King SRK can make audience go gaga like this, the king of masses🔥 @iamsrk #Jawan #JawanReview



pic.twitter.com/o5gDbgc78Z — Maddie🥷🏽 (@SRKzKnightWing) September 7, 2023

Crowds going crazy in movie halls



Verdict is out#Jawan is a blockbuster !! pic.twitter.com/TseIdSmn0O — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 7, 2023

Finally #Jawan ! What a spectacular movie. #JawanReview my rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#SRK has delivered a masterpiece, and how! The film is packed with mind-blowing goosebump moments.

Vijay Sethupathi Performance was so Good 🔥#Anirudh BGM will shatter the Theatres 💥

What a Strong… pic.twitter.com/HuvOujtFJU — MoSha (@shamoh85) September 7, 2023

Scene in theatre when Zinda Banda song played 💥#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/OT1bhVd2g9 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 7, 2023

AND the celebration begins theatres had turned into stadium 🌋🌋💥💥 🥁 history is repeating itself rip pathaan in advance 💥💥#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #JawanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/Y76g6mQX0H — SRK Fans Trends ™ (@_SRKFansTrends) September 7, 2023

Jawan celebration starts now 🔥🥵. Happy Jawan day guys .#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/NqWg8XVysv — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) September 7, 2023

Well, SRK delivers another BANGER for the year!