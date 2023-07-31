Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani – the movie has finally hit the theatres and it takes us on a rollercoaster of different emotions. From making us smile ear-to-ear to making us sob, the movie is an entertainment package.

Needless to mention, there were numerous scenes that took us down memory lane. However, this one scene with Jaya Bachchan reminded us of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Yashvardhan Raichand!

Credits: Netflix

In the scene, where her oh-so-perfect family is having an argument, Dhanalakshmi Randhawa (Jaya Bachchan) asks her family to keep quiet and tells them her final decision by saying ‘keh diya na, bas keh diya’.

Sounds familiar? Yes, that’s it. The iconic dialogue belonged to her real-life actor husband, Amitabh Bachchan’s character, Yash, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. And with that, our desi-filmy lives have come full circle!

Was it just me or Jaya Bachchan saying “Keh Diya Na Bas Keh Diya” was a childhood dream come true for every girl ? 🥺 — lettheraventalk (@lettheraventalk) July 30, 2023

The moment she said “Keh Diya Na Bas… Keh Diya” — I cheered the loudest. — Anas Arif (@thefilmykid) July 30, 2023

alia bhatt looked sooo pretty. i clapped so hard when jaya bachchan said "keh diya na, bas keh diya" (YES SHE KNEW WHAT SHE WAS DOING). also kjo as a director>>>> — ً (@barbiesdaya) July 29, 2023

jaya bachchan GAGGED everyone with “keh diya na bas keh diya” LIKE ? i was so shook — s (@sw1fteaa) July 30, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani mein #KaranJohar ka charm dikh raha hai💫

Kya kaamal ke dialogues hai, especially when #JayaBachchan says 'Keh diya na bas keh diya' #RRKPKReview — Saurav Srivastav (@Sri__Saurav) July 28, 2023

Credits: YouTube

Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, the matriarch of her house and sweets business, rules with an iron fist. She not just handled her children and family, but also made her husband’s business reach the top.

To conclude, we think Jaya Bachchan aced the role flawlessly with her brilliant acting skills, sharp dialogue delivery, and well, her hatke role.

Credits: YouTube

It’s so good to see the actor’s characters transitioning from a meek wife in K3G to a strong-headed head of the family in this rom-com drama.