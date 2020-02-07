While we really can't wait to see Jeetu bhaiya and our favourite hunk Ayushmann Khurrana's path-breaking love story unfold on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jeetu bhaiya has made sure that we get a glimpse of the on-screen couple's killer chemistry.

Recently, Jeetu bhaiya posted a picture with his onscreen lover, Ayushmann Khurrana, giving us the best 10-year-challenge post we've seen in a while.

A very young Ayushmann Khurrana with specs, standing with his arms across a very innocent looking Jeetu bhaiya from his IIT student days is literally the cutest thing ever.

Netizens' reaction to this #Throwback post is literally very wholesome:

I don't know about y'all but this adorable duo promoting and sensitising a homosexual relationship through their movie and otherwise is a dope move.