If you're tired of revisiting all old favourite shows and movies during quarantine, then here's something exciting to look forward to - Prime Video's upcoming show, Panchayat, starring Neena Gupta, Jeetu K, Biswapati Sarkar, and Raghubir Yadav.

As the name suggests, the show is set in a village in India and focuses on a government officer Abhishek Tripathi's first posting in a rural village. While he dreams of a fancy job and higher salary, he is stuck negotiating village politics and electricity shortage.

Neena Gupta plays the 'pradhan' of the village, and Raghubir Yadav is her husband. And the two are, in equal parts, intrigued and irritated by the new officer's presence.

The trailer hints at a humorous, dramatic series and the starcast has already set our expectations on a high. You can watch the trailer here:

The series will be available on Prime Video from April 3. All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube