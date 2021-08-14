Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been creating a lot of news abroad, and it is not just for her amazing cricketing skills.

She is currently going viral for a lovely guitar duet with Mark Butcher. The two play the famous dance song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai.

In the video, she tells Butcher that she never travels anywhere without her guitar.

I always carry my guitar, I might leave my suitcase behind but I never travel anywhere without my guitar. I have been playing guitar for the last 3-4 years

People have been loving the video of the two and here are some of the reactions.

This is so fun!! Want to grab my guitar & join them .. @JemiRodrigues @markbutcher72 https://t.co/zgVhex4nUG — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2021

🎸 @JemiRodrigues is the coolest cricketer in India. https://t.co/IqYYkPsNiv — M V B (@BhatkaPanchi) August 13, 2021

The best thing that I have seen today. A massive fan of @markbutcher72 since my childhood. And @JemiRodrigues you are a 🌟🌟 https://t.co/L81kNuk72u — Kumandan (@mashoorkumandan) August 13, 2021

Don’t you just love this two. 🥰 https://t.co/WkSDn96N9e — Rashmi Patel (@RashmiPatel26) August 13, 2021

Earlier, she had shared another video of hers singing with Butcher and it's equally fun.

There is nothing Jemimah can't do.