Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been creating a lot of news abroad, and it is not just for her amazing cricketing skills.
She is currently going viral for a lovely guitar duet with Mark Butcher. The two play the famous dance song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai.
🎸 GUITAR HEROES 🎸@MarkButcher72 performs a duet with the multi-talented @JemiRodrigues 🎵— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 12, 2021
The #NorthernSuperchargers batter has been well and truly on-song in #TheHundred 👌
💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/N05hSFBn4R
📺 SS Mix 👉 https://t.co/COJn3FTm6H pic.twitter.com/RBAa20CI1R
In the video, she tells Butcher that she never travels anywhere without her guitar.
I always carry my guitar, I might leave my suitcase behind but I never travel anywhere without my guitar. I have been playing guitar for the last 3-4 years
People have been loving the video of the two and here are some of the reactions.
This is so fun!! Want to grab my guitar & join them .. @JemiRodrigues @markbutcher72 https://t.co/zgVhex4nUG— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2021
Ah, beautiful 👌👌👌#INDvENG #ENGvsIND @markbutcher72 @JemiRodrigues https://t.co/Dt6YbEeT7c— SM Hussain (@CaughtAtPoint) August 14, 2021
What an awesome jam by @markbutcher72 and @JemiRodrigues ! Best #cricket video of the day 😀 https://t.co/pkerQqDInL— Writefully Yours 🏳️🌈🇮🇳 (@prateekmathur03) August 13, 2021
🎸 @JemiRodrigues is the coolest cricketer in India. https://t.co/IqYYkPsNiv— M V B (@BhatkaPanchi) August 13, 2021
The best thing that I have seen today. A massive fan of @markbutcher72 since my childhood. And @JemiRodrigues you are a 🌟🌟 https://t.co/L81kNuk72u— Kumandan (@mashoorkumandan) August 13, 2021
Don’t you just love this two. 🥰 https://t.co/WkSDn96N9e— Rashmi Patel (@RashmiPatel26) August 13, 2021
Earlier, she had shared another video of hers singing with Butcher and it's equally fun.
There is nothing Jemimah can't do.