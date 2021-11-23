An ace athlete quitting the sport and getting drawn towards it again because of circumstances and/or passion is a concept Hindi movies have explored before. On multiple ocassions.

So, it will be interesting to see if Jersey has anything new to offer. Because going by the trailer, the film is going to follow the same path.

The movie features Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer who hung his boots and is now running from pillar to post to get some money. He wants to buy his son's favorite jersey, that with Sachin Tendulkar's name.

Some scenes there are reminding the internet of Kabir Singh-esque aggression, and one sees why.

What makes Shahid quit cricket, how he goes back to it are things we will find out only when the movie releases. For now, here's the full trailer for you to watch.

The movie also features Pankaj Kapur, and can't wait for the father-son duo do their magic on-screen.