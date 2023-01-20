What happens when you combine two of the greatest shows to ever exist? You get something that is so hilarious that you’ll literally ROFL. Somebody reimagined Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a contestant in Shark Tank India Season 2, and it’s the real metaverse of madness.

Netizens, including Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta, are having a good time with it, and appreciating the creator’s efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hats off for the editor 🙌 — Ekta Bansal (@Ektabansal_) January 19, 2023

Epic edit 😂😂😂😂 — Gaurav Upreti (@UpretiOfficial) January 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Jetha khud shark h — Ankit Raj 🇮🇳 (@araj10feb5) January 19, 2023

Epic 🤣🤣 .. Creativity of the highest order .. https://t.co/FZOLLxdmOW — Dr Deepesh Sharma (@chotedaacsaab) January 19, 2023

Jethiya khud ek Shark hai bhai 😈 https://t.co/f9dBQiwXqv — HorcruxesTheDàrkEsT (@Quidditch_Stan) January 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Best shark tank episode ever 😂😂 https://t.co/NSXQn6S35J — Rao Ji (@desi_rao26) January 19, 2023

Shark Tank India is giving encouraging entrepreneurship, and in turn, the internet is showcasing its creativity.

Check Out | This Designer’s Heartwarming Reaction On Being Appreciated By Shark Tank India Judges Is Going Viral