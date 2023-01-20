What happens when you combine two of the greatest shows to ever exist? You get something that is so hilarious that you’ll literally ROFL. Somebody reimagined Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a contestant in Shark Tank India Season 2, and it’s the real metaverse of madness.
Netizens, including Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta, are having a good time with it, and appreciating the creator’s efforts.
Shark Tank India is giving encouraging entrepreneurship, and in turn, the internet is showcasing its creativity.
