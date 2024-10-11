Isn’t it fascinating how some artist’s success feels so personal even if you have never met them? Perhaps this emotion stems the strongest when you have been following them since their earliest works, when very few people knew about them or appreciated them. One such person for me is Vasan Bala. I don’t know which point in time drives this exactly- the sheer surprise I see on people’s faces when I tell them Vasan directed the AIB Party Song or when his first directorial venture was an unlikely superhero movie (my favourite genre)- but I always felt a part of Vasan’s journey. Whether it was paying tribute to Shaolin and dragons and goblins in Mard ko dard nahi hota or adapting a Keigo Higashino novel seamlessly in an Indian corporate environment in Monica o My Darling, he has always delivered something fresh and off-beat.
And when it was announced that he was making Jigra, a prison-break thriller with Alia Bhatt, I really can’t wait for my office to get over and go watch it in theaters. It’s rare to see references and easter eggs, forget done right even existing in most Indian cinema, but the trailer of Jigra has some amazing homages for the eagle-eyed fans to decode. With a gripping storyline and some great action set pieces promised in the trailer, I really hope the movie doesn’t disappoint.
Here’s a compilation of what people are saying about this film online, this is for you to decide whether to watch it in theaters, because I am going anyway.
Don’t miss it in theaters if you find it interesting, baad mein isko ‘cult’ movie banane mat lag jaana after you didn’t take out your time and skipped it.