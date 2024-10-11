Isn’t it fascinating how some artist’s success feels so personal even if you have never met them? Perhaps this emotion stems the strongest when you have been following them since their earliest works, when very few people knew about them or appreciated them. One such person for me is Vasan Bala. I don’t know which point in time drives this exactly- the sheer surprise I see on people’s faces when I tell them Vasan directed the AIB Party Song or when his first directorial venture was an unlikely superhero movie (my favourite genre)- but I always felt a part of Vasan’s journey. Whether it was paying tribute to Shaolin and dragons and goblins in Mard ko dard nahi hota or adapting a Keigo Higashino novel seamlessly in an Indian corporate environment in Monica o My Darling, he has always delivered something fresh and off-beat.