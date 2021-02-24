It is a testament to an actor's talent when people refuse to associate them with anything other than the character they play.  

Jim Parsons, for instance. He will never not be a geek for me. He will never not be Sheldon.

sheldon cooper
Source: TV Series We Love

Unless he goes and does something like this.

sheldon cooper
Source: L'Officiel

I mean...What is this perfection? What is this transformation? 

Source: L'Officiel

Who goes to the lab like this?

jim parsons transformation
Source: Diply

The pictures are from November last year when he did a shoot for L’Officiel but they started doing rounds very recently. And safe to say I am not the only one who has fallen short of words.

Sort of have to say...Bazinga!