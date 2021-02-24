It is a testament to an actor's talent when people refuse to associate them with anything other than the character they play.

Jim Parsons, for instance. He will never not be a geek for me. He will never not be Sheldon.

Unless he goes and does something like this.

I mean...What is this perfection? What is this transformation?

Who goes to the lab like this?

The pictures are from November last year when he did a shoot for L’Officiel but they started doing rounds very recently. And safe to say I am not the only one who has fallen short of words.

God I love him so much 🥺💕 https://t.co/X31UwNdgZh — ✨🌸 ʜɪʀᴏ 🌸✨ (@Albino_Kyo) February 22, 2021

Why does he look soo good😭 Sheldon??? https://t.co/VY9rgoHpe0 — BiteMe (@stephie_sss) February 22, 2021

Why does he look like he’s cosplaying a more clean-cut Cody Fern 😭 https://t.co/fe06kQP5bC — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) February 22, 2021

i thought this was christopher nolan https://t.co/fByWUUvAjk — reverend tman (@johnny_tmanV2) February 23, 2021

Sort of have to say...Bazinga!