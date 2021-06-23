The world of web series has never looked more exciting as it does now, with each new show setting the bar high.

Like SonyLiv's upcoming series, Rocket Boys, based on the life of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha And Vikram Sarabhai.

A "dramatized retelling of the lives of India’s brightest nuclear physicists", the show will be directed Abhay Pannu, and stars Ishwak Singh as Vikram A Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Homi J Bhabha.

Though only the first look of the characters has been released so far, people are already excited for the show:

Just can't wait!