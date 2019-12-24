Oscars has released its shortlist for 'Live Action Short Film' category, and Stefanie Abel Horowitz's film, Sometimes, I Think About Dying has made it to the list. The film stars actors Jim Sarbh and Katy Wright-Mead.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, shows the story of a girl Fran who, 'likes to think about dying', until her chance encounter with a colleague changes things.

The film's lead star, Katy Wright-Mead, also wrote the screenplay for the film.

