It's liberating to see how Jeetendra Kumar sprinkles a pinch of simplicity and relatability into every narrative he becomes a part of. Another film joining the league of his heartwarming stories is Jaadugar, whose trailer was recently dropped by Netflix.

Meenu is a small-time magician who seems to be unable to work his magic on the football ground. Despite his lack of athletic ability, he must compete in a major inter-colony football competition in the football-crazed town of Neemuch in order to marry the love of his life.

Despite it being a story about a magician, no sequence in the trailer looks over the top in the depiction of magic, which is something Bollywood is notorious for. Jaadugar, captained by Sameer Saxena and penned by Biswapati Sarkar, also stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a key part.

Arushi Sharma's character plays the love interest of Meenu and their chemistry is simply endearing.

Jaadugar is slated to release on 15 July, 2022 only on Netflix. You can watch the trailer here.

All images are screenshots from the trailer unless specified otherwise.