After impressing us as the forever frustrated professional, Jitendra Kumar is back in our lives. And this time around, he is playing a man in love in Chaman Bahaar.

Jitendra plays the protagonist Billu, who starts a paan shop because he does not want to follow in his father's footsteps.

However, his dreams of running a successful business are soon at odds with his growing affection for the girl who lives in the house in front of his shop. And who has, apparently, caught the attention of every boy in town.

What follows are hopes, dreams, and heartbreaks unique to first love. You can watch the trailer here:

Chaman Bahaar, which was originally supposed to be Jitendra Kumar's debut film, is now available on Netflix.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.