Climate change is one of the most crucial issues affecting people across the globe, and many environmental activists, politicians, and celebrities are trying to draw attention to the same. Consequently, actor Jane Fonda has started weekly protests, Fire Drill Fridays, against climate change in Washington DC.

In fact, actor Joaquin Phoenix participated in the latest protest held in Washington DC and was later arrested by the Capitol Police.

A total of 147 protestors, including actors Martin Sheen, were charged for 'crowding, obstructing or incommoding'. All protestors were later released.

Martin Sheen also recited a part of Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem, Where The Mind Is Without Fear, in his speech.

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

Phoenix also addressed the crowd and gave a short speech on the effect that the meat and dairy industry has on the climate crisis.

Even the Joker believes in climate change! Joaquin Phoenix calls out the meat and dairy industry for being the 3rd leading cause of the climate crisis #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/NpxdC7aU38 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there is something that you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume. There are things I can’t avoid. I flew a plane here today, or last night rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits.

Phoenix, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in Joker, had also addressed the issue of climate change while accepting the award.

Apart from Phoenix and Martin Sheen, actors Susan Sarandon and Maggie Gyllenhaal were also present at the protest.