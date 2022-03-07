India’s first super soldier is here.

The trailer of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Attack has unveiled the commando with special powers.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the sci-fi flick is a fictionalised story inspired by true events. The trailer of the action-thriller begins with a montage of past events that will most likely be featured in the film.

It begins with a tragedy, which could be the trigger for the lead, and then follows a soldier's transformation after being injected with some sort of super serum.

John Abraham, who is playing the protagonist, is introduced with him reciting his life's philosophy. “The day you are born and the day you find out why you were born are the two most important days in your life”, he says in the trailer.

In the same scene, we are also introduced to his girlfriend, played by Jacqueline, and his mother, played by Ratna Pathak

Rakul Preet, who could be our very own Agent Carter, appears in the next scene, possibly presenting the procedure to Abraham. The soldier fights terrorists after having upgraded to improve his biomechanics. Meanwhile, he is striving to cope with the difficulties of being the first prototype.

Checkout the trailer here:

Produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada, and Ajay Kapoor, the action-packed film will hit the theatres on April 1.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.