Actor John Abraham has always been a strong advocate of treating humans and animals equally.

Time and again, he extends help to animal rescue organisations. Recently, he gifted one of his gypsies to Animal Matter to Me, an organization working for welfare of stray & abandoned animals, birds & reptiles in Mumbai.

The organisation shared an image of John Abraham presenting the keys of the vehicle to the organisation representative.

The vehicle will apparently be used for rescues, treatments & medical logistics from Mumbai to Kolad & vice versa.

Netizens also applauded the actor for his kind gesture towards animals.

You too can donate to the organisation here.