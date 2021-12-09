The confidence with which John Abraham explains the reason behind heart attacks, if I could apply that in all walks of life, I'd be somewhere else.

A place where no one takes me seriously, but that's a separate topic.

The guy blatantly makes up stuff about the human body and explains it with so much naivety I swear I felt like it would be rude not to believe him even though I know better. You know, like when a kid tells you they saw Santa, you're like "aww did you?".

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

John says that Triglycerides are bubbles in the blood, which, when they travel to the heart, cause a stroke

Turns out, Triglycerides are not bubbles at all. They are a type of excess fat, stored in the body when you eat meals, to use that energy for later.

They can contribute to heart attacks but definitely not by traveling to it.

And this is something the internet knows. Thankfully.

Miss the days when the only thing anyone asked John Abraham about was his bikes https://t.co/NDIfK87o5g — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 9, 2021

Using this as potential subject viva template https://t.co/aLSCpCIrUq — cap's back frfr | 🇵🇸•🇦🇫•🇱🇧 (@jayaajayjunior) December 9, 2021

Cardiologists jo baat nahi samjha paate wo kitni aasani se samjha diya https://t.co/x589ZYbRcq — कटियार साहब (@KatiyarSaahab) December 9, 2021

me saying stupid shit at family gatherings so that i could show them my extensive knowledge at 14 years of age https://t.co/FkpUFDg2eo — . (@wakhraswag_) December 9, 2021

Me in biochem tomorrow https://t.co/g18knmvEe8 — a (@rays_alpha) December 9, 2021

Science Cry In The Corner 😭 https://t.co/dqiwfA2a8S — Dhärméndra (@alone_Muskk) December 9, 2021

