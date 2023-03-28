John Wick takes the ‘show, don’t tell’ to the next level. So much so that in the series’ latest instalment, John Wick: Chapter 4, he only said 380 words! Yep! 380 words in a 169 minutes movie. His actions sure speak louder than words; looking at the action sequences, those 380 words were just enough.

keanu reeves john wick
CNN

Reportedly, Keanu Reeves cut down almost 50% of his initial dialogues. He sure is dedicated to not speaking, lol.

While some on the internet started calculating the ‘per-word’ pay he took home, others pointed out how he can pack volumes in a single pause. Have a look at what people have to say about this!

The man did most of his stunts on his own, he surely doesn’t need more words!