John Wick takes the ‘show, don’t tell’ to the next level. So much so that in the series’ latest instalment, John Wick: Chapter 4, he only said 380 words! Yep! 380 words in a 169 minutes movie. His actions sure speak louder than words; looking at the action sequences, those 380 words were just enough.
Reportedly, Keanu Reeves cut down almost 50% of his initial dialogues. He sure is dedicated to not speaking, lol.
While some on the internet started calculating the ‘per-word’ pay he took home, others pointed out how he can pack volumes in a single pause. Have a look at what people have to say about this!
The man did most of his stunts on his own, he surely doesn’t need more words!
EntertainmentPrakriti Srivastavain about 4 hours | 2 min read