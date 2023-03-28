John Wick takes the ‘show, don’t tell’ to the next level. So much so that in the series’ latest instalment, John Wick: Chapter 4, he only said 380 words! Yep! 380 words in a 169 minutes movie. His actions sure speak louder than words; looking at the action sequences, those 380 words were just enough.

Reportedly, Keanu Reeves cut down almost 50% of his initial dialogues. He sure is dedicated to not speaking, lol.

While some on the internet started calculating the ‘per-word’ pay he took home, others pointed out how he can pack volumes in a single pause. Have a look at what people have to say about this!

Go to prove that we say more by saying less. Great movie! 10/10 for me. — Tom-Chris Emewulu (@tomchrisemewulu) March 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves said just 380 words in "John Wick: Chapter 4," and he reportedly made $15 million.



Trusting reports of his pay, that's $39,473 per word. pic.twitter.com/JIT5hQ0O8r — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 27, 2023

And I'm out here saying all these words for free??? SMH pic.twitter.com/mAZ46D5ggU — MoneyLion (@MoneyLion) March 27, 2023

True, but that man can pack volumes of meaning into a pause. — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) March 27, 2023

Actions speak louder than words — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves says only 380 words in #JohnWick4 which runs nearly three hours long.



Reeves cut out chunks of dialogue so that #JohnWick only has a few one word responses like “pistol” & "Yeah" pic.twitter.com/5uFibX9QTU — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) March 27, 2023

I love the fact that John Wick said a total of 380 words in #JohnWick 4. I've been waiting for someone to count for us. — Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) March 27, 2023

I like to hear him speak🤔



Keanu Reeves Cut "John Wick 4" Dialogue: says only 380 Words in nearly 3hrs. He’s "Dedicated to Not Speaking."



Nearly 1/3 of his dialogue is 1 single word.

10% of words featured in movie trailer make him seem almost chatty.https://t.co/azozAja86o — DG Farnsworth (@DGFarnsworth) March 27, 2023

Keanu Reeves cut roughly 50% of his #JohnWick4 dialogue. Per WSJ:



-JW says 308 words during the film's 169 min. runtime



-JW has 103 speaking lines, a third of which are one word



“It’s a shock when you work with him how dedicated he is to not speaking."https://t.co/oSERwx7u2p — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) March 27, 2023

He doesn’t need to say much when he’s busy putting people in body bags — 𝒞𝑜𝓃𝓃𝑜𝓇 (@TwiGGyPlays) March 27, 2023

It's an action film. The greatest one at that! The choreography does the talking 😉 — Hung Asian 🍆 Jax Solomon (@hungasianjax) March 28, 2023

yeah but he makes just $7.67 per kill. — Jeff Nolan 🇺🇸🚀 (@jeffnolan) March 27, 2023

And he deserved every penny pic.twitter.com/9rQwZvZSyX — Depressed Snake (@DepressedSnake_) March 27, 2023

The man did most of his stunts on his own, he surely doesn’t need more words!